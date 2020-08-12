Advertisement

Coco Gauff, 16, beats No. 2 seed to reach Lexington quarters

American teenager Coco Gauff has beaten No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4 to reach the Top Seed Open quarterfinals
Cori "Coco" Gauff of the U.S. reacts during her second round match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - American teenager Coco Gauff has beaten No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4 to reach the Top Seed Open quarterfinals. It was Gauff's third career victory over a top-15 opponent. The 16-year-old Gauff hit 10 double-faults and was broken seven times. But she hung in there with steady baseline play against the hard-hitting Sabalenka, who had 14 double-faults. The match lasted nearly three hours and featured a bit of confusion when Gauff and her father, Cori, got into a discussion with the chair umpire about what sort of coaching is allowed under new rules the WTA put in place recently.

