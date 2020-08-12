Coco Gauff, 16, beats No. 2 seed to reach Lexington quarters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - American teenager Coco Gauff has beaten No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4 to reach the Top Seed Open quarterfinals. It was Gauff's third career victory over a top-15 opponent. The 16-year-old Gauff hit 10 double-faults and was broken seven times. But she hung in there with steady baseline play against the hard-hitting Sabalenka, who had 14 double-faults. The match lasted nearly three hours and featured a bit of confusion when Gauff and her father, Cori, got into a discussion with the chair umpire about what sort of coaching is allowed under new rules the WTA put in place recently.

8/12/2020 6:34:11 PM (GMT -4:00)