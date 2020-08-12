Advertisement

Crystal Rogers FBI website features other unsolved murders

Crystal Rogers was last seen in July of 2015.
By Gray Media
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The website set up by the FBI to get tips on the disappearance of Crystal Rogers is now being used to help other families get answers.

The website now has a tab at the top of the page that reads “Bardstown unsolved murders.”

The tab features the murders of Officer Jason Ellis, Kathy and Samantha Netherland and Rogers father, Tommy Ballard.

Ellis was shot several times when he stopped to clear debris from the roadway on the Bluegrass Parkway following his shift on May 25, 2013.

The Netherlands were found murdered inside of their home on April 22, 2014. Ballard was shot and killed while hunting with his grandson on Nov. 19, 2016.

Anonymous tips on any of the cases can be left using the website.

