God’s Pantry holding ‘More Than a Meal’ fundraiser

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - God’s Pantry Food Bank is supporting local restaurants with a fundraiser this year.

Instead of holding its annual Taste of the Bluegrass event this year, the charity announced that it’s holding ‘More Than Just a Meal.'

Tickets sell for $100 and include five coupons for 24 restaurants.

Each coupon is good for $10 off the price of a meal, and God’s Pantry reimburses the restaurant for the cost of the coupon.

That means at least $50 of each purchase goes to the charity.

People who buy tickets will also be entered into a drawing for tickets, to next year’s Taste of the Bluegrass.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.