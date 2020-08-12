Advertisement

Golf world reacts after Masters will go on without patrons

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Members of the golf community are beginning to react after the Augusta National Golf Club announced Wednesday the 2020 Masters tournament would be played without patrons.

ANGC Chairman Fred Ridley made the announcement and said that the risks were too high to hold golf’s annual favorite event with spectators.

“Ultimately, we determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome,” Ridley said.

The news spread fast on Wednesday after the ANGC tweeted the news.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was one of the first to react to the news.

Golf Digest and Golf World writer Brian Wacker also chimed in, saying watching the event without patrons would be “fascinating.”

PGA Tour radio play-by-play man Chick Hernandez wasn’t too thrilled, either.

ESPN golf reporter Bob Harig says a Masters with no patrons is better than nothing.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man who went to prison for abuse of baby arrested again after 2-year-old found unresponsive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Whitley County man has been charged with criminal abuse after deputies found a child at a home with multiple injuries all over its body.

Regional

Knott County boy killed by pack of wild dogs

Updated: 2 hours ago
The attack happened back in February in the Emmalena community of Knott County.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 62 new COVID cases in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 62 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.

State

No general admission for Kentucky Derby

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Wednesday morning, Churchill Downs released a 62-page health and safety operations plan that will limit attendance to the Kentucky Derby to less than 14% of total capacity from the 2015 attendance record.

News

Local convenience store owner pushes back on mask mandate after robbery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
A Clay County business owner is worried the governor's mask mandate is leaving her business open to danger.

Latest News

News

Adams’ proposals stop short of mail-in voting for all

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Secretary of State Michael Adams' proposals for the November election amid the global pandemic were submitted to Gov. Andy Beshear this week.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago

State

Kentucky offers portal to apply as election poll worker

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Adams says the availability of poll workers will dictate how many polling locations are available on Election Day.

Regional

Panel: Suspend search, hire interim university president

Updated: 6 hours ago
The recommendation will go to the Board of Regents at its meeting in September.

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Daily storm chances roll on for the rest of the week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
A front will slip in and hold on for a few days. As long as it is here, it will keep rounds of storms going.

News

WATCH | Lexington Police Department working to expand body camera program

Updated: 13 hours ago
Lexington Police Department working to expand body camera program