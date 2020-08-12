WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear announces highest single-day cases reported at 1,163

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear began his press briefing saying he, his wife, and their children have tested negative for COVID-19 after canceling a briefing meant to be held Tuesday. The governor says he feels like he’s at 80%.

WATCH LIVE HERE

The governor then spoke of good news for the state. He says $6 million from the CARES act will go towards economic development planning and recovery. The assistance can help communities bounce back after the impact of COVID-19.

The governor then announced the highest single-day number of positive cases reported since the pandemic began, at 1,163 cases. That brings the state total to 36,945. The governor says Wednesday’s new case numbers include cases from the past few days that had been unable to be processed because of a glitch in the IT system. “We’ve set a record that we didn’t want to set,” said the governor. The positivity rate is lower than it has been at 5.62%, but still higher than health officials would like.

Ky. COVID-19 update for Wednesday, Aug. 12:



New cases: 1,163 (a new record)

Total cases: 36,945



Seven-day positivity rate: 5.62% (that's down)



Total tests: 717,370



Currently hospitalized: 685

Currently in ICU: 143

Currently on ventilator: 95



New deaths: 7

Total deaths: 790 — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) August 12, 2020

49 children under five were among the positive cases.

The governor also announced 7 new deaths in the state, bringing Kentucky’s total to 790.

Governor Beshear then turned to discuss schools reopening in the state. He says he understands concerns of parents on both sides of the issue, saying his Monday recommendation to back off in-person teaching is based on the COVID-19 risk in the state. He says backing off in-person instruction would allow Kentuckians to see how re-openings in other parts of the country work out, and give educators a chance to readjust their strategies for keeping students and faculty safe from the virus.

“While we’re all desperate to get out kids back [in school,] I also want to make sure that it works,” said the governor.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.