Health dept. reports 62 new COVID cases in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 62 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.

One new death was also reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is now at 48.

The new cases from Tuesday bring the county’s total to 4,106.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

131 cases, Aug. 7

116 cases, July 27

105 cases, Aug. 4

100 cases, July 23

90 cases, Aug. 5

89 cases, July 30

84 cases, Aug. 6

83 cases, July 9

69 cases, Aug. 8, Aug. 9, July 15 and July 19

67 cases, July 26

The current official state totals are 35,793 cases and 783 deaths.

The health dept. says COVID-19 is continuing to spread throughout Lexington. They say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

