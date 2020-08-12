Advertisement

Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stolen from a Bowling Green home and business

A stolen safe contained a large antique jewelry collection consisting of hundreds of pieces valued in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
A stolen safe contained a large antique jewelry collection consisting of hundreds of pieces valued in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.(BGPD)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green police are looking for the suspects in a home invasion and robbery.

Police say on July 13, just before 10:30 a.m., three men, pretending to be delivery drivers, knocked on the door of a Bowling Green residence/home office. An employee answered the door and was met by a man who showed a gun. The employee was knocked to the ground, tied up, and received extensive injuries during the attack. One of the suspect’s disabled the security cameras and the other began searching the house for a large safe. Two of the men used a moving dolly to remove the safe and load it into a van.

The safe contained a large antique jewelry collection consisting of hundreds of pieces valued in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Some of these pieces are unique and easily recognizable.

Police believe the van is a white Chevrolet utility van with no windows on the driver’s side. If you know the location of any of these jewelry items or you recognize any of the men, please call police at (270) 393-4000 or 911.

The business is offering a $10,000.00 reward for the arrest of this team.

Caption

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Investigation

WKYT Investigates | COVID-19’s impact on UK Athletics

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
Many question marks still surround the X's and O's for college football this fall.

News

At least one dead after four-car crash on I-75 in Georgetown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Emergency crews in Scott County are reporting a four-car collision around exit 125 northbound in Georgetown.

News

Here’s how UK plans to handle quarantining students for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
The plan for the fall semester at the University of Kentucky includes facilities where students who test positive for COVID-19 can be isolated. Today WKYT learned more about how the university will be helping those students through the process.

News

God’s Pantry holding ‘More Than a Meal’ fundraiser

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
God’s Pantry Food Bank is supporting local restaurants with a fundraiser this year.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear announces highest single-day cases reported at 1,163

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The governor announced the highest single-day number of positive cases reported since the pandemic began, at 1,163 cases.

Lexington

Lexington Catholic will reopen as planned, against Beshear’s recommendation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
In a letter sent out to families, officials at Lexington Catholic High School announced the school will reopen as planned on August 19, going against Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendation.

State

Crystal Rogers FBI website features other unsolved murders

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The website set up by the FBI to get tips on the disappearance of Crystal Rogers is now being used to help other families get answers.

News

Meth, heroin, cash and guns seized in Pulaski Co. narcotics investigation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Science Hill man faces multiple charges after investigators executed a search warrant on his home.

State

Kentucky attorney general meets with Breonna Taylor’s family

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Daniel Cameron has faced calls for weeks from protesters to charge the Louisville officers who shot Taylor on March 13.

News

The Breakdown with Julian Vasquez Heilig - Dean, UK College of Education

Updated: 8 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:30 PM