Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Daily storm chances roll on for the rest of the week

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A front will slip in and hold on for a few days. As long as it is here, it will keep rounds of storms going.

These showers & storms will be with us for the rest of the week. Our high level of humidity will lead us to some tropical showers. What does that mean for you? Locally heavy rain will be a possibility. We need an actual change to occur before we can get rid of the heavier rounds of rain. That would have to be a real cold front passing completely through Kentucky.

The next best chance that we see a front going the distance and cleaning our active pattern is next week. We'll have to get to the other side of that front before we can see even a little relief from these daily storms.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching More Storms Ahead

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
After a dry night, more storms are on the way.

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances will continue

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:29 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
A cold front will move closer to Kentucky and spark more storms.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds Of Storms Continue

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT
|
By Chris Bailey
Storm clusters continue to dive in from the northwest.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms return to Kentucky

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:23 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
The pattern has storms and sizzle coming back. Some of those storms could be strong to severe.

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
FastCast sunday pm

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Active pattern on the rise

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
Our typical August pattern returns to the forecast with heat, humidity, and daily storm chances

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT
Fastcast saturday pm

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Humidity and storm chances on the rise

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
After enjoying below-average temperatures through much of the week, our typical August pattern is returning with heat, humidity, and daily storm chances.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Slowly Getting Back To Normal

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT
|
By Chris Bailey
It's finally feeling like August this weekend