Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Daily storm chances roll on for the rest of the week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A front will slip in and hold on for a few days. As long as it is here, it will keep rounds of storms going.

These showers & storms will be with us for the rest of the week. Our high level of humidity will lead us to some tropical showers. What does that mean for you? Locally heavy rain will be a possibility. We need an actual change to occur before we can get rid of the heavier rounds of rain. That would have to be a real cold front passing completely through Kentucky.

The next best chance that we see a front going the distance and cleaning our active pattern is next week. We'll have to get to the other side of that front before we can see even a little relief from these daily storms.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.