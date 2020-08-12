Lexington Catholic will reopen as planned, against Beshear’s recommendation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a letter sent out to families, officials at Lexington Catholic High School announced the school will reopen as planned on August 19, going against Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendation.

On Monday, the governor recommended all Kentucky schools wait until Sept. 28 to have in-person classes.

In the letter, the president and principal of the school said the decision was made under the guidance of Bishop John Stowe, Superintendent Tom Brown and in collaboration with other Bishops in the state.

“We were informed at 10:00 am this morning that every Catholic school in Kentucky will open as planned. Lexington Catholic will stay the course,” the letter said.

Bishops in all four dioceses in the state have decided to open next week. There are 13 schools in the Lexington diocese.

The letter also says everyone on campus must wear a face covering, social distance, wash their hands and be willing to have their temperature taken.

