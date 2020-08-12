Advertisement

Local convenience store owner pushes back on mask mandate after robbery

Alvin's in Clay County was robbed at gunpoint in July
By Will Puckett
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 15th before 3:00 a.m. Alvin’s along U.S. 421 was robbed.

”A masked, he had a corona mask on, he was disguised and he robbed my employee at gunpoint,” Said Owner Marisa Stavely.

Clay County sheriff’s deputies say the man who robbed the store is Robert Brendan Gray.

For nearly two years before the COVID 19 pandemic started, Stavely did not allow face coverings inside of her store.

“We had signs two years back on our front door that did not allow masks or face coverings before this began, two years back because of this very reason,” said Stavely.

Stavely is now saying the governor’s mask mandate is an issue because it’s leaving them susceptible to robberies.

“We’re scared, we don’t know what’s going to happen with this mask mandate. You know anybody that walks through that door we’re just terrified. So, we’ve asked people to pull their masks down and then pull it back up because we are terrified,” said Stavely.

Garnering attention for a sign she placed on her door before, Stavely insists she is not making a political statement, but instead keeping her workers and her own safety in mind.

”No facemasks or head coverings allowed in the store, you had to pull them off before you come in the door,” said Stavely.

Right next to the door handle of her store is a yellow note that details anyone wearing a mask has to pull it down for workers to see their faces. She says her employees will wear masks but, it’s the customers choice to wear theirs.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Adams’ proposals stop short of mail-in voting for all

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Secretary of State Michael Adams' proposals for the November election amid the global pandemic were submitted to Gov. Andy Beshear this week.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago

State

Kentucky offers portal to apply as election poll worker

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Adams says the availability of poll workers will dictate how many polling locations are available on Election Day.

Regional

Panel: Suspend search, hire interim university president

Updated: 3 hours ago
The recommendation will go to the Board of Regents at its meeting in September.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Daily storm chances roll on for the rest of the week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
A front will slip in and hold on for a few days. As long as it is here, it will keep rounds of storms going.

News

WATCH | Lexington Police Department working to expand body camera program

Updated: 9 hours ago
Lexington Police Department working to expand body camera program

News

WATCH | Lexington nursing home holds drive-thru ‘graduation ceremony’ for COVID-19 survivors

Updated: 9 hours ago
For many residents at Cambridge Place, today is their first time being outside during the pandemic.

News

WATCH | Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic

News

WATCH | Campus union calls for more precautions for UK faculty, staff

Updated: 9 hours ago
Campus union calls for more precautions for UK faculty, staff

News

WATCH | COVID-19 testing available at new, and familiar, locations in Lexington

Updated: 9 hours ago
A new COVID-19 testing location will open in Lexington soon and a previous one will reopen.