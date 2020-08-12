Advertisement

Memorial set in Houston for slain Texas soldier

Protesters in the CSRA showed support for slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.
Protesters in the CSRA showed support for slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - The family of a slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen has scheduled a memorial for her more than three months after she was killed by a fellow solider at the Texas base. The attorney for the family says the memorial is set for noon to 8 p.m. Friday at Houston's Cesar E. Chavez High School, where Guillen once played high school soccer. Natalie Khawam said in a news release Tuesday that the Catholic service will be open to the public and will also streamed online. Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22, and Army officials confirmed July 6 that her remains had been found.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

