Advertisement

Meth, heroin, cash and guns seized in Pulaski Co. narcotics investigation

Danny Butt faces charges of drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Danny Butt faces charges of drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.(WKYT/Pulaski County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIENCE HILL, Ky. (WKYT) – A Science Hill man faces multiple charges after investigators executed a search warrant on his home.

Detectives went to the Mount Hope Road residence around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening to execute the warrant, which had been developed in conjunction with a narcotics investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

While at the home, investigators say they found over 95 grams of methamphetamine, almost 8 grams of heroin, Suboxone, digital scales, baggies, about $2,400 in case, and numerous firearms.

Investigators say they found just over 100 grams of methamphetamine along with other drugs, cash, and guns in the home.
Investigators say they found just over 100 grams of methamphetamine along with other drugs, cash, and guns in the home.(WKYT/Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)

47-year-old Danny Butt was arrested in connection to the investigation and is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance. A convicted felon, Butt also faces charges for possession of firearms.

Butt was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center without incident.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Kentucky attorney general meets with Breonna Taylor’s family

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
Daniel Cameron has faced calls for weeks from protesters to charge the Louisville officers who shot Taylor on March 13.

News

Man who went to prison for abuse of baby arrested again after 2-year-old found unresponsive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Whitley County man has been charged with criminal abuse after deputies found a child at a home with multiple injuries all over its body.

Regional

Knott County boy killed by pack of wild dogs

Updated: 4 hours ago
The attack happened back in February in the Emmalena community of Knott County.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 62 new COVID cases in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 62 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.

Latest News

State

No general admission for Kentucky Derby

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Wednesday morning, Churchill Downs released a 62-page health and safety operations plan that will limit attendance to the Kentucky Derby to less than 14% of total capacity from the 2015 attendance record.

News

Local convenience store owner pushes back on mask mandate after robbery

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
A Clay County business owner is worried the governor's mask mandate is leaving her business open to danger.

News

Adams’ proposals stop short of mail-in voting for all

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Secretary of State Michael Adams' proposals for the November election amid the global pandemic were submitted to Gov. Andy Beshear this week.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 8 hours ago

State

Kentucky offers portal to apply as election poll worker

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Adams says the availability of poll workers will dictate how many polling locations are available on Election Day.

Regional

Panel: Suspend search, hire interim university president

Updated: 8 hours ago
The recommendation will go to the Board of Regents at its meeting in September.