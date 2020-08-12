Advertisement

One arrested after 2-year-old found unresponsive with multiple injuries

Bradley Powers faces a charge of criminal abuse in the investigation.
Bradley Powers faces a charge of criminal abuse in the investigation.(WKYT/Whitley County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) – A Whitley County man has been charged with criminal abuse after deputies found a child at a home with multiple injuries all over its body.

According to an arrest citation, deputies were called to a home on Elmer Walker Road after just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, after receiving a report that the 2-year-old boy had been found unresponsive.

When they arrived, investigators say they found 26-year-old Bradley Powers standing in the front yard of the home, and the child on a bed in the bedroom with bruising to his face, arms, back, and legs. The boy was reportedly drifting in and out of consciousness.

Deputies say they also found bruising to the child’s ears, knots on the front and back of the boy’s head, and a visible handprint on the child’s bottom.

WCEMS took the child away by ambulance, and he was eventually flown to UT Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Deputies say Powers told them he had laid the child down and stepped out to smoke a cigarette, and when he returned the child was on the floor, unresponsive.

Powers was sentenced back in 2014 to three years after being convicted of criminal abuse in the beating of a nine-month-old baby.

