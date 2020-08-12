Advertisement

Panel: Suspend search, hire interim university president

(Photo: EKU)
(Photo: EKU)(WYMT)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - A committee will recommend that Eastern Kentucky University regents suspend the search for a new leader and hire interim President David McFaddin.

The Presidential Search Committee announced the unanimous decision Monday.

Search committee co-chairs Bryan Makinen and Jason Marion said in a statement that McFaddin has “performed extraordinarily” since taking on the leadership role in January.

They said the university has kept moving forward while navigating the coronavirus pandemic.

The recommendation will go to the Board of Regents at its meeting in September.

