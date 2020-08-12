Advertisement

Private schools in Danville, Somerset holding in-person classes

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – Not every school in Kentucky is going back to 100% virtual learning: some private schools have started back with students in the classroom.

That includes Danville Christian Academy in Boyle County. Jim Ward, the headmaster of the small school of just over 200 students, says parents overwhelmingly wanted their children back in school.

Ward says strict CDC guidelines are being followed at the academy. Before entering the main part of the building, attendees are temperature checked. The classrooms are smaller and it’s easier to spread out, but in rooms with greater numbers of students and faculty, plexiglass dividers are set up. Masks are required for students and staff while moving about.

Ward says he knows not everyone will agree with what they are doing, but he says they believe they are doing what is best.

“I want to make it clear,” says Ward, “We are not trying to be rebellious. He made a recommendation - if he made a law, we are going to follow the law. But, he made a recommendation, and his recommendation was ’Hey, we don’t think it is best right now for public schools,’ and he asked private schools to join them. Well, when I look at that, I think to myself, ’If we can follow CDC guidelines and we are small enough to spread out, we should be able to handle this.’”

The school does have a virtual option and Ward says several parents have chosen to go with that. He says they do have plans to change the mode of instruction if students test positive.

Somerset Christian School in Pulaski County has also started back to in-person instruction.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School

Against governor’s recommendation, Williamstown Ind. Schools plan to start in-person classes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Williamstown Independent Schools called it a quote, “courageous decision,” by the board to allow in-person classes to start later this month, going against the governor’s recommendation.

News

Working parents face dilemma with at-home learning

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
For parents, knowing their kids will be going to school online doesn’t answer all of their questions.

Regional

Parents, students hold rally in Madison County to push for in-person classes

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT
|
By Jim Stratman
The school year is getting closer and school districts are trying to figure out how to start school safely.

Coronavirus

What do the kids say? K-12 students sound off on school

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Anxious parents around the country are looking to schools that have already opened for signs of how it might go.

Latest News

Regional

Scott County pushes back in-person classes to October

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT
|
By Chelsea Jones
Kentucky school districts are having to make adjustments following an announcement by Governor Andy Beshear.

State

Interactive | School start dates around Kentucky

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:01 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Here’s an interactive look at the starting dates of Kentucky’s schools, county-by-county.

State

Ky. education officials closely watching COVID-19 developments as new school year approaches

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT
|
By Phil Pendleton
Another group of state educators met to discuss plans to start the school year.

Lexington

Suspension and expulsion: UK responds to reports of off-campus parties

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT
|
By Victor Puente
One concern for the state while trying to control the spread of COVID-19, is large gatherings.

News

Fall semester move-in now underway on the UK campus

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Saturday was the first day UK students could begin moving into residence halls on campus.

News

Kentucky Education Association calling on all districts to start school online

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky Education Association released a statement on the reopening of schools Friday, calling on districts to start the year online.