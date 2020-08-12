Running 100 miles in one day: A goal of $1,000 more than doubles

Update 8/11/2020

It’s a story we brought you over the weekend, 19-year-old Preston Mullins decided to run 100 miles in 24 hours all to reach a goal of $1,000 for his neighbor who has cancer. He began his journey Monday and now it has come to an end.

Mandi Dishner, the face behind the fundraiser, “Something inside of me had already told me that something was wrong but we were trying to have children so it was heartbreaking.” Dishner was first diagnosed with Stage 3 Sarcoma in January of 2016.

“It’s a very rare cancer, less than 1% of the uterine cancers are this type,” she said.

Continuing treatments she had surgery in October of 2019, hoping for the best, but things took a turn.

“In May of this year during my scans they also found the cancer and came back again,” Dishner said.

Her treatments beginning in Lexington soon migrated to Houston, Texas. That is when the bills starting piling up.

“It’s a 3 to 4 night stay at least each time we go, plus the food and other expenses.”

That is when Preston Mullins steps in, running 100 miles for a friend.

“Boy, it puts life in perspective when you have a 19-year-old that sacrifices basically his own body to do good for something greater than himself,” she said.

“She gave me her bracelet that she had all her surgeries on her wrist, so every time I want to quit I looked at it,” said Mullins.

“I wanted him to have a reminder of each step,” said Dishner.

Unforseen circumstances, then changed plans.

“I think I was on 53 when it started to rain and I was already cold. All my clothes were wet, my body was all chaffed,” said Mullins, soon stopping his run half way in Campton at 54.6 miles.

“I know Mandy would’ve been heartbroken if I would’ve been physically damaged from that. If I could’ve seen daylight again I might’ve made it all the way,” he said.

Dishner still in awe of the act of kindness, “He’s got a full plate you know. He’s a full-time college student, he’s a father, he’s a husband, he’s on the track team; it’s unbelievable that he would think of me out of everybody he could’ve picked. There’s no way to thank him the way I need to thank him.”

When asked if he would do it again, ”Yeah 100%. I’m already thinking about doing it again after the fall semester.”

This friend would not think twice.

Mullins also thanked his wife for supporting him as well as his friends and parents. With the goal of $1,000 Mullins ended up raising just more than $3,000. You can still donate if you would like to here.

Original Story

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You may have heard of a 5K run or a 10K marathon, but what about an ultra-marathon? That is what 19-year-old Preston Mullins will be doing in just one day.

“I’m going to be running 100 miles for my neighbor who has pelvic cancer,” he said.

Mandi Dishner and the Mullins’ family have been neighbors for a few years now.

“Everybody usually does something for themselves but I want to do something for somebody else,” said Preston. “Make her feel very special, she’s a great person very deserving.”

Her cancer returning, Dishner could no longer receive the help she needed in Lexington, “She hast to go to Houston to do her treatments.”

That is when Preston knew he had to step in. Beginning a fundraiser on Facebook, he called on community members to donate ten dollars each, with a goal of $1,000.

At first, skeptical about meeting his goal, now in shock.

“I didn’t at first but we did,” said Preston.

Also in shock, his parents Kim and Charlie Mullins.

“It’s amazing that he did this on his own I had no idea until I saw it on Facebook,” said Kim Mullins, Preston’s mother.

“He’s doing something good for someone else other than just his self, so we’re really proud,” said Charlie Mullins, Preston’s dad. ”We’ve always tried to raise the boys that life is more about doing something for someone else other than yourself.”

Nonetheless both of Preston’s parents are in the medical field. When asked what they thought about running 100 miles they could not help but think like parents, as well as about his health.

“That’s a tough call, it is it’s tough to say you know being a parent the parent side of me wanted to say you can’t do that but he’s healthy it’s not something he’s just started doing,” said Mr. Mullins.

Preston has been running for the past ten years. First in high school and now at Alice Lloyd College.

“I’ve gotten to the 30′s before but 100 will definitely be a record,” said Preston.

So how does one prepare to run 100 miles?

“I drink a pint of Pedialyte in the morning when I wake up, I eat light and I’m trying to get 12 hours of sleep a day.”

Beginning his run Monday morning, heading from Hazard down through Breathitt County, up to Campton; turning around to head back home.

“Through the day the harder parts of the day I won’t be going to fast just a light jog. Then I’m really going to try and get a lot of miles in that night and try and make it back here by eight or nine the next morning,” he said.

Preston’s parents attesting to Mandi’s character.

“At Christmas she would leave a gift on the garbage can for the waste management team that would come by and anything that was wrong neighborhood she always wanted to be involved, just giving to others is what she always does,” said Mrs. Mullins. “I’m sure my son saw that and he wanted to give to her.”

Although a difficult feat, ” I think every mile that he’s taking he’ll be thinking about what he’s doing it for,” said Mr. Mullins.

Preston knowing every step, is for the greater good.

If you would like to donate to Mandi Dishner, you can visit Preston’s Facebook page.

