The Breakdown with Morehead State University President, Dr. Jay Morgan

By Amber Philpott
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Morehead, Ky. (WKYT) -Some college students in Kentucky begin classes in less than a week.

Students at Morehead State University begin classes on Monday, August 17.

Students right now are busy moving back on campus and getting adjusted to new safety measurements in place.

Morehead State is looking to offer a variety of formats for students including, face to face, online and hybrid instruction because of COVID-19 concerns.

Students returning are being asked to get tested for the virus 4-6 days before arriving on campus.

MSU President, Dr. Jay Morgan talked with WKYT for the Breakdown on what students can expect when they return to campus this fall.

