At least one dead after four-car crash on I-75 in Georgetown

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown Police say at least one person is dead after a four-car collision around exit 125 northbound in Georgetown.

Georgetown Police Asst. Chief Robert Swanigan did not know exactly how many were taken to the hospital.

Scott County emergency crews say a car was stalled in the center lane of the interstate when a second car struck that car in the rear.

Two other vehicles tried to swerve to miss collision, but missed. Those two vehicles had minor damage, while the first two vehicles had severe damage.

Scott County emergency crews say one person was taken to UK Hospital with unknown conditions, and another person was taken to a different hospital, also with unknown conditions.

A crash reconstruction unit has been called in to investigate and will likely be on scene for few hours. Lexington Metro officers are blocking the entrance ramp to I-75 from Ironworks Pike (Exit 12) and the ramp to I-75 north at the northern split is also blocked.

Northbound traffic is being diverted at the I-75/I-64 northern split in Fayette County.

The crash is under investigation.

