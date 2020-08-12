Advertisement

UPDATE: Police have man in custody after 5-year-old fatally shot

Wilson police say 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant was shot on Sunday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police now say that a man wanted for the murder of a five-year-old is in custody.

Darius Sessoms, 25, was arrested by Wilson police and the U.S. Marshals’ Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Police say Sessoms was located inside a residence in Goldsboro.

He’s charged with 1st degree murder and is being held with no bond.

Cannon Hinnat was shot around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Archers Road. Police say the boy later died at a hospital.

WRAL, reports that Sessoms is the child’s neighbor.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Hinnant’s family. The page reads, “A beautiful 5 year old baby boy riding his bicycle was shot by his neighbor point blank in Wilson, NC. One minute he is enjoying his life, the next it all ends because he rode into his neighbors yard.”

MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

Wilson police have identified the child who was shot and killed Sunday evening.

Police say 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant was shot on Archers Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officers named Darius Sessoms, 25, of Wilson as the suspect. He’s been charged with first degree murder, but police are still looking for him to take him into custody.

Our sister station in Raleigh, WRAL, reports that Sessoms is the child’s neighbor.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Hinnant's family. The page reads, "A beautiful 5 year old baby boy riding his bicycle was shot by his neighbor point blank in Wilson, NC. One minute he is enjoying his life, the next it all ends because he rode into his neighbors yard."

Police say Sessoms was last seen driving a black 2019 Toyota Corolla with North Carolina plates TCH-2773. The vehicle’s front bumper is missing. If you have any information on where he might be, call Wilson police at (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.

PREVIOUS STORY

Police have identified Darius Sessoms, 25, of Wilson as the suspect in a Sunday shooting that killed a 5-year-old child on Archers Road.

He is being charged with first-degree murder. Authorities are still trying to locate him.

Our sister station in Raleigh, WRAL, reports that Sessoms is the child's neighbor and family members identified the child as Cannon Hinnant.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Hinnant. The page reads, “A beautiful 5 year old baby boy riding his bicycle was shot by his neighbor point blank in Wilson, NC. One minute he is enjoying his life, the next it all ends because he rode into his neighbors yard.”

Police say Sessoms was last seen driving a black 2019 Toyota Corolla with North Carolina plates TCH-2773. The vehicle’s front bumper is missing.

If you have any information that could help, contact Wilson Police at (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.

PREVIOUS STORY

Police in Wilson are investigating a shooting on Sunday evening that left a child dead.

The police department says officers were called to the 5100 block of Archers Road for a shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Officers found a 5-year old suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency responders began life-saving efforts while the child was taken to Wilson Medical Center.

Police say the child died at the hospital.

The Wilson Police Department is still investigating the shooting, and asks that anyone with information contact them at (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.

