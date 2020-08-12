Advertisement

Votto’s double in 10th lifts Reds over streaking Royals 6-5

Joey Votto doubled home the winning run in the 10th inning
Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino, left, is congratulated by Joey Votto after Aquino hit a hone run, scoring Lotto, during the first inning of the tema's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Miami
Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino, left, is congratulated by Joey Votto after Aquino hit a hone run, scoring Lotto, during the first inning of the tema's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Miami(WYMT)
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Joey Votto doubled home the winning run in the 10th inning, and the Cincinnati Reds blew another late lead before rallying for a 6-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals. The Royals tied it 5-5 in the eighth on Ryan McBroom’s pinch-hit, two-run homer off Amir Garrett, but they couldn’t keep their four-game winning streak going. With a designated runner on second base in the 10th, Josh Staumont walked Nick Castellanos and Votto doubled off the wall in center.

8/11/2020 10:26:51 PM (GMT -4:00)

