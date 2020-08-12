Votto’s double in 10th lifts Reds over streaking Royals 6-5

CINCINNATI (AP) - Joey Votto doubled home the winning run in the 10th inning, and the Cincinnati Reds blew another late lead before rallying for a 6-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals. The Royals tied it 5-5 in the eighth on Ryan McBroom’s pinch-hit, two-run homer off Amir Garrett, but they couldn’t keep their four-game winning streak going. With a designated runner on second base in the 10th, Josh Staumont walked Nick Castellanos and Votto doubled off the wall in center.

8/11/2020 10:26:51 PM (GMT -4:00)