Advertisement

WKYT Investigates | COVID-19’s impact on UK Athletics

Reduced capacity, no fans or a canceled football season could cost millions.
UK Football helmets and ball
UK Football helmets and ball(Lee K. Howard | Lee K. Howard)
By Garrett Wymer
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Much of Big Blue Nation hopes, no doubt, to see the Cats on the gridiron next month. But the fate of fall college sports remains in question as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

The Big 12 conference announced Wednesday that it still plans to play fall sports, one day after the Pac-12 and Big 10 announced that they are postponing their seasons.

Meanwhile, the Southeastern Conference, of which the University of Kentucky is a part, reaffirmed its position on football in the fall and pledged to move ahead with a tweaked, 10-game, conference-only schedule.

At many universities football is a big money-maker, and the same is true for UK Athletics. Yet officials have already had to plan for changes from the coronavirus to hurt financially. Scrapping the season could be particularly devastating.

In fiscal year 2019-20 (just ending) football was budgeted to bring in $40 million - more than a quarter of UK Athletics’ total revenue.

UK Athletics does not receive money from the state or university, so the money it makes helps it run its programs, pay for scholarships, etc. It also pays into the university - including full tuition rates for its scholarships.

In June, UK Athletics adjusted its budget for 2020-21 (the fiscal year just beginning), reducing the budget by 17 percent, or about $7.5 million, to account for a projected decrease in ticket revenue.

Drops in gifts and endowments, royalties, parking, and concessions and novelties were among the other revenue adjustments. (Some expenses went down, as well - notably, a roughly $2 million drop in team, recruit and staff travel.)

The adjusted budget still projects $39 million in football revenue - but it was based on events still carrying on as scheduled, UK Athletics said. Since then, UK Football’s seven home games planned for this fall have been whittled down to five.

When that budget was released in June, UK Athletics said in a statement that they would continue to monitor the coronavirus situation and make further adjustments if needed.

But there is still one major question mark remaining - and it is one upon which many other things depend.

Assistant Athletic Director Tony Neely told WKYT’s Garrett Wymer on Wednesday that they do not have projected revenue revisions right now because they still do not know how many fans might be allowed to attend games.

UK Athletics officials are working on a proposal to submit to the state, but it has not been finalized, Neely said.

We do not know what the impact could be on jobs, including seasonal positions at Kroger Field. A hiring notice for last season listed a need for about 40 gameday workers on the UK Athletics Hospitality Team. It is unclear what might happen to those positions, with fan capacity likely to be reduced for any football games this fall.

No one in UK Athletics has been laid off, Neely said.

UK Athletics could also feel the impact from the trickle-down of lost revenue from other sources. ESPN, which owns the SEC Network, could lose $800 million in ad revenue if the NCAA football season is canceled altogether, Sportico reports. The SEC reported distributing an average of about $45 million in revenue to member schools last year.

UK ranks 15th in the country for total athletics revenue, according to USA Today’s NCAA Finances database.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

At least one dead after four-car crash on I-75 in Georgetown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Emergency crews in Scott County are reporting a four-car collision around exit 125 northbound in Georgetown.

News

Here’s how UK plans to handle quarantining students for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Victor Puente
The plan for the fall semester at the University of Kentucky includes facilities where students who test positive for COVID-19 can be isolated. Today WKYT learned more about how the university will be helping those students through the process.

News

God’s Pantry holding ‘More Than a Meal’ fundraiser

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
God’s Pantry Food Bank is supporting local restaurants with a fundraiser this year.

News

Gov. Beshear announces highest single-day cases reported at 1,163

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The governor announced the highest single-day number of positive cases reported since the pandemic began, at 1,163 cases.

Latest News

Lexington

Lexington Catholic will reopen as planned, against Beshear’s recommendation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
In a letter sent out to families, officials at Lexington Catholic High School announced the school will reopen as planned on August 19, going against Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendation.

State

Crystal Rogers FBI website features other unsolved murders

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The website set up by the FBI to get tips on the disappearance of Crystal Rogers is now being used to help other families get answers.

News

Meth, heroin, cash and guns seized in Pulaski Co. narcotics investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Science Hill man faces multiple charges after investigators executed a search warrant on his home.

State

Kentucky attorney general meets with Breonna Taylor’s family

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Daniel Cameron has faced calls for weeks from protesters to charge the Louisville officers who shot Taylor on March 13.

News

Man who went to prison for abuse of baby arrested again after 2-year-old found unresponsive

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Whitley County man has been charged with criminal abuse after deputies found a child at a home with multiple injuries all over its body.

Regional

Knott County boy killed by pack of wild dogs

Updated: 7 hours ago
The attack happened back in February in the Emmalena community of Knott County.