Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Summer heat and more storms ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We keep our Summer pattern going through the end of the week and into the weekend with more storm chances, but some relief is coming into the forecast for next week.

Good morning and happy Thursday! Again, we start on a very mild note with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the Commonwealth. Some patchy fog has been noted as well, but most should clear up fairly quickly this morning. We will keep plenty of “dry” time in for the first half of the day, but it won’t necessarily feel dry as humidity levels remain high. By this afternoon and into this evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to build across the region, and some of these storms could put down some very heavy rain in a short amount of time. Highs this afternoon are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s and feel more like the 90s with humidity around.

We’ll keep rain and thunderstorm chances going into Friday as well. A weak low-pressure system will be spinning up just to our south and east, providing just enough energy and uplift to our atmosphere to crank out more storms throughout the day. These will primarily stay scattered, but better chances will show up across parts of central and eastern Kentucky. Morning temperatures Friday will start in the upper 60s and rise into the 80s for some that don’t see the storms. Otherwise, storm chances will help keep highs a bit cooler for others.

Storm chances continue into the start of the weekend before tapering off into more isolated chances for Sunday and next week. A cold front will finally push through on Monday, providing a few more scattered storm chances, but the biggest news will be the September-like air returning after that cold front. Highs will stay around the mid to lower 80s through the weekend and into Monday. After the front, highs will only be in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows feeling much better in the mid-50s. This pattern looks to remain throughout much of next week as well. Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.