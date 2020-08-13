Advertisement

Additional branches of Lexington Public Library to open in early September

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Public Library announced on Thursday that it will reopen its Beaumont, Eastside, and Tates Creek branches at reduced capacity on Tuesday, September 8.

Temporary operating hours for the branches will be Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. The Library will continue to monitor and follow guidance from local, state, and federal officials.

Curbside service will remain available at all Lexington Public Library locations for those who prefer not to come inside the buildings. Curbside customers should continue to place their items on “hold” using the Library website at www.lexpublib.org or by calling 859-231-5500, and they will receive a notification when the items are ready.

“Our efforts at the Northside Branch created a roadmap for safe library services across the city,” said Executive Director Heather Dieffenbach. “Our staggered reopening plan is a fluid one and is designed with the safety and wellbeing of all library stakeholders as our number one priority.”

Detailed information will be updated regularly on the Lexington Public Library’s website at www.lexpublib.org.

