Against Beshear recommendation, Lexington Christian Acad. to reopen with in-person classes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Students at Lexington Christian Academy will return to classrooms next week.

Despite Governor Beshear urging schools to embrace virtual learning, the school’s board agreed to proceed with its plan to resume in-person classes starting next Wednesday, August 19.

Masks will be required for all older students and are encouraged for younger students.

Social distancing measures will also be in place.

The school is also offering a virtual learning option.

