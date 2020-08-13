Advertisement

Against Beshear recommendation, Lexington Christian Acad. to reopen with in-person classes

Lexington Christian Academy will resume in-person classes on Wednesday, August 19.
Lexington Christian Academy will resume in-person classes on Wednesday, August 19.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Students at Lexington Christian Academy will return to classrooms next week.

Despite Governor Beshear urging schools to embrace virtual learning, the school’s board agreed to proceed with its plan to resume in-person classes starting next Wednesday, August 19.

Masks will be required for all older students and are encouraged for younger students.

Social distancing measures will also be in place.

The school is also offering a virtual learning option.

From Dr. Scott Wells, LCA Head of School: Welcome back to the 2020-2021 school year! Our LCA Board of Directors met this...

Posted by Lexington Christian Academy on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

