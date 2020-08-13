Advertisement

Body camera footage shows Calif. officer rescue disabled man from oncoming train

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LODI, Calif. (AP) — A police officer in California pulled a man from a wheelchair that was stuck on railroad tracks seconds before the train came past, in a dramatic rescue caught on the officer’s body camera.

The Lodi Police Department says Officer Erika Urrea was patrolling Wednesday near the tracks when she saw the man and the railroad crossing arms starting to come down.

Unable to move the wheelchair, Urrea is seen dragging the man from it seconds before the train barrels through, striking the wheelchair and the man’s leg.

The 66-year-old man is at a hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: President Trump delivers COVID-19 briefing

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The figures show that the crisis continues to throw people out of work just as the expiration of an extra $600 a week in federal jobless benefits has deepened the hardship for many — and posed another threat to the U.S. economy.

National

President Trump briefing on COVID-19

Updated: 10 minutes ago
President Trump is scheduled to deliver a briefing on COVID-19

Coronavirus

Biden calls for mask mandate

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
Joe Biden says masks should be mandatory in every state for at least the next three months.

News

Promising results from COVID-19 vaccine candidate tested at UK

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Researchers around the world and in Kentucky are hoping to develop an effective COVID-19 vaccine.

News

Dr. Steven Stack discusses COVID-19 testing at legislative committee meeting

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
On Thursday, Dr. Steven Stack, along with acting state epidemiologist Capt. Dr. Doug Thoroughman, spoke to state lawmakers at a committee hearing about COVID-19 testing, education, when a vaccine might be available, and other COVID-19 related topics.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Georgia governor to drop lawsuit over Atlanta mask mandate

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday said he’s dropping a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta in a dispute over the city’s requirement to wear masks in public and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional

Centre College president talks about start of fall semester

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Centre College’s campus is quiet right now, but in a few weeks, students will be returning to reconfigured buildings and attendance policies.

National Politics

Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate over the next three months.

National

CDC issues coronavirus warning

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
The CDC Director has a strong warning for Americans regarding COVID-19.

Lexington

Critchfield Meats moving into old Save-A-Lot; will keep chicken recipe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The location of the former Save-A-Lot on Southland Drive will become the new home of Critchfield Meats.

News

Lexington police officer fired after he accidentally shot someone

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A probationary Lexington police officer has been terminated after accidentally firing his personally-owned handgun while off duty.