Advertisement

Centre College president talks about start of fall semester

Centre College’s campus is quiet right now, but in a few weeks, students will be returning to reconfigured buildings and attendance policies.
Centre College’s campus is quiet right now, but in a few weeks, students will be returning to reconfigured buildings and attendance policies.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Centre College’s campus is quiet right now, but in a few weeks, students will be returning to reconfigured buildings and attendance policies.

Like other colleges, students are required to take a COVID test before returning and one before they get their room key cards.

Every student will take a daily symptom check. some residence halls are blocked off for spaces to quarantine. Students will sign a social contract agreeing to comply with the guidelines, such as no off-campus parties.

Students are asked to pair down what they pack in case they need to return home at any point.

All courses are hybrid, so students have options for how they will attend.

President Milton Moreland says the next 15 weeks of students’ lives will be different but he’s optimistic for spring.

“All of our classes are still small, so you still know each other well and, in some cases, the virtual classroom is working out very well,” Moreland said. “So, some students may decide, ‘yeah, I’m going to come late to the in-person, I’m going to stay home for a few weeks and check it out,’ A-OK.”

Milton also says sports teams won’t travel this semester, but administrators are focused on postponing rather than cancelling games.

Centre College’s fall semester ends before Thanksgiving break.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Promising results from COVID-19 vaccine candidate tested at UK

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Researchers around the world and in Kentucky are hoping to develop an effective COVID-19 vaccine.

News

Dr. Steven Stack discusses COVID-19 testing at legislative committee meeting

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
On Thursday, Dr. Steven Stack, along with acting state epidemiologist Capt. Dr. Doug Thoroughman, spoke to state lawmakers at a committee hearing about COVID-19 testing, education, when a vaccine might be available, and other COVID-19 related topics.

Lexington

Critchfield Meats moving into old Save-A-Lot; will keep chicken recipe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The location of the former Save-A-Lot on Southland Drive will become the new home of Critchfield Meats.

News

Lexington police officer fired after he accidentally shot someone

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A probationary Lexington police officer has been terminated after accidentally firing his personally-owned handgun while off duty.

Latest News

News

Police: Driver ran stoplights before deadly crash in Mercer Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One person has died and another is injured after a crash in Mercer County Thursday afternoon.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 785 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the state.

News

The mind of an activist: What drives Sarah Williams

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
You may have seen her in the streets of downtown Lexington. She protested for 44 days straight, and shared her experiences of racism in Lexington.

State

The Breakdown with KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amber Philpott
Will fall sports happen in Kentucky? It is a big question and it's what many people are wondering, but right now the answer is yes. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association board voted in late July to delay the start of fall practices and games for football, soccer, volleyball, field hockey and other activities. The state's first high school football games are set for September 11, with practices beginning on august 24, but of course anything can happen in the next week. School superintendents have been told that masks will be required for fans attending games and districts should begin calculating their sports facilities capacity to deal with restrictions on crowd size.KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett, will be the guest tonight on Breaking Down the News to talk about the fate of high school sports in this COVID-19 world.

Regional

Report: Explosion reported at Meade County home, 4 rushed to hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
It’s also not yet clear what caused the explosion.

Sports

Two Southland teams playing non-conference games

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The league announced the postponement of fall football on Thursday.