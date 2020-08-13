Centre College president talks about start of fall semester

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Centre College’s campus is quiet right now, but in a few weeks, students will be returning to reconfigured buildings and attendance policies.

Like other colleges, students are required to take a COVID test before returning and one before they get their room key cards.

Every student will take a daily symptom check. some residence halls are blocked off for spaces to quarantine. Students will sign a social contract agreeing to comply with the guidelines, such as no off-campus parties.

Students are asked to pair down what they pack in case they need to return home at any point.

All courses are hybrid, so students have options for how they will attend.

President Milton Moreland says the next 15 weeks of students’ lives will be different but he’s optimistic for spring.

These white tents double as classrooms here @CentreC. I talked to the president about how classes will be different for students on this campus. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/V0DaqusYCB — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) August 13, 2020

“All of our classes are still small, so you still know each other well and, in some cases, the virtual classroom is working out very well,” Moreland said. “So, some students may decide, ‘yeah, I’m going to come late to the in-person, I’m going to stay home for a few weeks and check it out,’ A-OK.”

Milton also says sports teams won’t travel this semester, but administrators are focused on postponing rather than cancelling games.

Centre College’s fall semester ends before Thanksgiving break.

