Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds Of Storms Kick In

A strong storm produced heavy rain in Lexington Wednesday. This will be a common sight as we approach the end of the week.
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of showers and thunderstorms caused issues across parts of the state yesterday and may do the same again today. This action comes around a weak area of low pressure sinning through the region into the start of the weekend. Once beyond this, the pattern looks and feels more like September as we head into next week.

The greatest threat for showers and storms today is across the west and south. Watch for local flash flood issues to develop and a few storms may briefly go severe. Farther north, the action is much more scattered.

The showers and storms will then increase across the rest of the state Friday into the first half of Saturday. This tropical air should make for some big time downpours that can leave behind some healthy totals for some.

A September cold front arrives with a round of showers and thunderstorms late Sunday into Monday. This brings in some awesome air for all of next week. Highs will stay in the 70s for, at least, a few days as humidity levels come way down.

Overnight lows drop into the 50s on several occasions.

