Critchfield Meats moving into old Save-A-Lot; will keep chicken recipe

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The location of the former Save-A-Lot on Southland Drive will become the new home of Critchfield Meats.

Mark Critchfield, the president of Critchfield Meats, says the location will give them five times more space.

He says they had no intention of moving from the Zandale Shopping Center where they’ve been for 33 years, but, when this opportunity came open, it was too good of a deal to pass up.

If you remember, the old Save-A-Lot was famous for its fried chicken and Critchfield is going to carry on that legacy.

“We talked to the Save-A-Lot people, we’ve inquired about the existing equipment and the chicken recipe,” Critchfield said. “We struck a deal and we guaranteed people we are going to get the chicken recipe and nothing will change.”

Critchfield says they will also expand the existing deli with grilled ribeyes and hamburgers.

The new Critchfield will open around the first of the new year.

