Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas recovering from COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas is recovering after recently testing positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to a tweet posted by grandson Brady Wayne Lukas.

Wayne recently tested positive for COVID-19 and has since been isolating at home and following CDC and health care provider recommendations. Fortunately, he had not been at work for several days prior to the first symptom, so no one else at the barn is impacted. — Brady Wayne Lukas (@bwaynelukas) August 12, 2020

The trainer is a four-time Kentucky Derby winner who turns 84 next month.

His grandson says Lukas has been isolating at home and had not been at work for several days before his first symptom, so none of his workers at the barn were affected.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.