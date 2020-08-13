Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas recovering from COVID-19
The trainer is a four-time Kentucky Derby winner who turns 84 next month.
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas is recovering after recently testing positive for COVID-19.
That’s according to a tweet posted by grandson Brady Wayne Lukas.
The trainer is a four-time Kentucky Derby winner who turns 84 next month.
His grandson says Lukas has been isolating at home and had not been at work for several days before his first symptom, so none of his workers at the barn were affected.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.