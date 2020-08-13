Halloween candy arriving earlier in some stores due to pandemic

(CNN) – Halloween-specific candies and packaging are already available in some grocery stores in the U.S.

Candy makers fear the COVID-19 pandemic might negatively affect sales during what is typically their biggest season.

A survey done for the National Confectioners Association says fewer people plan to hand out candy on Oct. 31.

At least one candy manufacturer, Hershey, has joined forces with retailers to have its products available earlier than usual.

Not all stores are putting out their Halloween merchandise earlier this year. Target, Walmart and Walgreens told CNN Business they’re holding off on Halloween candy until early fall.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.