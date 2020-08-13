Heyer’s three-run homer leads Leyendas past Y’alls

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Wildcat Luke Heyer blasted a three-run homer to left and the Lexington Leyendas beat the Florence Y’alls 8-2 Wednesday night in the Battle of the Bourbon Trail.

Heyer’s homer came with fellow Wildcats Kole Cottam and Luke Becker on base.

Former Lexington Catholic star and big leaguer Ben Revere hit a solo homer in the third inning and added a sacrifice fly.

In the seventh, former Lexington Christian pitcher Robbie Ross entered the game and ended the inning with a 94 mph fastball. He has 274 career major league strikeouts and last played in MLB with the Boston Red Sox in 2017.

