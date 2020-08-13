Advertisement

Lexington police officer fired after he accidentally shot someone

courtesy: MGN Online
courtesy: MGN Online(KNOE)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – A probationary Lexington police officer has been terminated after accidentally firing his personally-owned handgun while off duty.

According to a release from the police department, Officer Nickolas Edge reported an incident Sunday where he accidentally fired his gun. The shot reportedly hit an individual whose finger was injured in the incident.

Edge returned to duty on Tuesday, August 11 where he was immediately terminated by Chief Lawrence Weathers.

Edge came to the department in April of 2019. No charges are expected to be filed by the injured individual.

