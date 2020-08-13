Advertisement

Mobile COVID-19 testing site at Tates Creek High School opens

By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new COVID-19 testing location is open Thursday in Lexington.

It’s being housed out at Tates Creek High School until Saturday as part of the city’s free Neighborhood Mobile Testing Program.

MORE: COVID-19 testing available at new, and familiar, locations in Lexington

The new mobile testing site is the fourth in a string of locations that are having a huge impact on determining how widespread the virus is in Lexington. Mayor Linda Gorton says in the 19 days that mobile testing was active, 7,000 people were tested.

EMA Operations Manager Tim Brandewie has overseen some of these testing sites and says the format is what helps crews reach so many people.

“The advantage of this system that we’re employing now is it gives us the option to move sites around the town on a roving basis to communities and areas where it may be more difficult for people to get tested,” Brandewie said. ”We’ve had quite a varied turnout. I’ve been everywhere from parks to schools, to churches and we have several of them going on this week. It seems to be a good model and it hits the people we’re trying to get.”

The newest testing site at Tates Creek High School will be operational Thursday from 11-7, Friday from 12-8, and Saturday from 9-4 for the next two weeks.

Brandewie tells us that crews from Bluewater Diagnostics will be running the show. The goal is to get as many people tested as they can.

For information on more testing sites in Lexington go to: lexingtonky.gov/COVID-19.

