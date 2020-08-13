Mobile COVID-19 testing site at Tates Creek High School opens

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new COVID-19 testing location is open Thursday in Lexington.

It’s being housed out at Tates Creek High School until Saturday as part of the city’s free Neighborhood Mobile Testing Program.

The new mobile testing site is the fourth in a string of locations that are having a huge impact on determining how widespread the virus is in Lexington. Mayor Linda Gorton says in the 19 days that mobile testing was active, 7,000 people were tested.

The mobile testing site in Lexington is out at Tates Creek High School today from 11-7, tomorrow from 12-8, and Saturday from 9-4. Officials say this program has had a big impact on testing in Lexington. I’ll have details coming up later on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/KS4vsaJyZa — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) August 13, 2020

EMA Operations Manager Tim Brandewie has overseen some of these testing sites and says the format is what helps crews reach so many people.

“The advantage of this system that we’re employing now is it gives us the option to move sites around the town on a roving basis to communities and areas where it may be more difficult for people to get tested,” Brandewie said. ”We’ve had quite a varied turnout. I’ve been everywhere from parks to schools, to churches and we have several of them going on this week. It seems to be a good model and it hits the people we’re trying to get.”

The newest testing site at Tates Creek High School will be operational Thursday from 11-7, Friday from 12-8, and Saturday from 9-4 for the next two weeks.

Brandewie tells us that crews from Bluewater Diagnostics will be running the show. The goal is to get as many people tested as they can.

For information on more testing sites in Lexington go to: lexingtonky.gov/COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.