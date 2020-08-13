NCAA DI Council recommends eligibility extensions for fall athletes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - College athletes who opt out of playing this fall or have a season cut short due to COVID-19 could potentially be granted another year of eligibility.

DI Council recommends protections, adopts emergency legislation: https://t.co/z5P8OYGqYO pic.twitter.com/tSy9zuBMtQ — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) August 12, 2020

That was the recommendation by the NCAA Division 1 council on Wednesday.

Additionally, the council recommended that any athlete would be given another year if their sport is unable to complete 50 percent of the maximum allowed competitions.

The Division 1 Board of Directors now has to approve the recommendation.

