On Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Gerry Brooks

By Amber Philpott
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Chances are scrolling through social media you may have seen a video or two from Gerry Brooks! The central Kentucky educator has become a social media star with some two million followers. Brooks uses humor to inspire and encourage his fellow educators, many of his hilarious videos draw from his time in the classroom and as a school administrator. For this edition of Uniquely Kentucky Amber is talking all things education and of course laughing out loud with Mr. Brooks. To listen click here!

