Advertisement

One dead, interstate closed after Rockcastle County crash

A semi and car crashed on I-75 in Rockcastle County on Thursday, killing one person.
A semi and car crashed on I-75 in Rockcastle County on Thursday, killing one person.(Dana Hamilton)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mount Vernon, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead and I-75 closed after a crash in Rockcastle County.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the 68-mile marker.

I-75 is closed in the area due to the crash. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 76 to Berea and onto U.S. 25.

According to the Rockcastle County Coroner, two cars and a semi were involved in the crash. A tractor-trailer rear-ended a car. A man inside the car was killed. A pickup truck was also involved, but at this time it’s unclear how.

Two people in the semi are unharmed, as well as the person in the pickup and three others in the car.

Kentucky State Police is on the scene and investigating.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Traffic backed up on major Lexington road due to disabled semi

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
This is a developing situation, and this story will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

Lexington

UK Athletics Director to discuss Fall plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Barnhart is expected to talk about what athletics will look like in the fall and the pressures that exist to continue or cancel the season.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Summer heat and more storms ahead

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Summer heat, humidity, and storm chances stick around through the end of the week, but better air is arriving just around the corner

News

WATCH | Doctors weigh in on risks of heart condition linked to COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
Myocarditis is a heart condition that can stem from the Novel Coronavirus.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Police: Face masks can make recognizing suspicious behavior, identifying suspects more difficult

Updated: 8 hours ago
Whether hiding behind a ski mask or a hood, criminals covering their faces while committing a crime is an attempt to conceal their identities.

News

WATCH | Lexington Catholic will reopen as planned, against Beshear’s recommendation

Updated: 8 hours ago
Lexington Catholic will reopen as planned, against Beshear’s recommendation

Sports

Heyer’s three-run homer leads Leyendas past Y’alls

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Heyer’s homer came with fellow Kentucky Wildcats Kole Cottam and Luke Becker on base.

Sports

NCAA DI Council recommends eligibility extensions for fall athletes

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
College athletes who opt out of playing this fall or have a season cut short due to COVID-19 could potentially be granted another year of eligibility.

State

On Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Gerry Brooks

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amber Philpott
Chances are scrolling through social media you may have seen a video or two from Gerry Brooks! The central Kentucky educator has become a social media star with some two million followers. Brooks uses humor to inspire and encourage his fellow educators, many of his hilarious videos draw from his time in the classroom and as a school administrator. For this edition of Uniquely Kentucky Amber is talking all things education and of course laughing out loud with Mr. Brooks. To listen click here!

Lexington

Lexington Catholic will reopen as planned, against Beshear’s recommendation

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
In a letter sent out to families, officials at Lexington Catholic High School announced the school will reopen as planned on August 19, going against Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendation.