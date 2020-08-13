Advertisement

Police: Driver ran stoplights before deadly collision in Mercer Co.

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) – One person has died and another is injured after a crash in Mercer County Thursday afternoon.

Police say it happened along U.S. 127/Louisville Road and the north end of the Harrodsburg Bypass.

According to officers, a work vehicle headed northbound on 127 ran two stop lights before crashing into the passenger side of a semi while attempting to run a third light. The semi was headed southbound and turning left onto the bypass.

A third vehicle was also involved in the crash but only suffered minor damage.

Names have not been released in the crash, and there is no word on the condition of the injured individual.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the state.

News

The mind of an activist: What drives Sarah Williams

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
You may have seen her in the streets of downtown Lexington. She protested for 44 days straight, and shared her experiences of racism in Lexington.

State

The Breakdown with KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Amber Philpott
Will fall sports happen in Kentucky? It is a big question and it's what many people are wondering, but right now the answer is yes. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association board voted in late July to delay the start of fall practices and games for football, soccer, volleyball, field hockey and other activities. The state's first high school football games are set for September 11, with practices beginning on august 24, but of course anything can happen in the next week. School superintendents have been told that masks will be required for fans attending games and districts should begin calculating their sports facilities capacity to deal with restrictions on crowd size.KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett, will be the guest tonight on Breaking Down the News to talk about the fate of high school sports in this COVID-19 world.

Regional

Report: Explosion reported at Meade County home, 4 rushed to hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray Media
It’s also not yet clear what caused the explosion.

Latest News

Sports

Two Southland teams playing non-conference games

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The league announced the postponement of fall football on Thursday.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds Of Storms Kick In

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Tropical downpours are a good bet from time to time over the next few days.

Sports

Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas recovering from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The trainer is a four-time Kentucky Derby winner who turns 84 next month.

Sports

Senators lay out plan for college athletes bill of rights

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It calls for college athletes to have the ability to earn money for their names, images and likenesses with “minimal restrictions.”

Sports

Terry Wilson named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm watch list

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By UK Athletics
This award is presented annually to the top senior and upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class.

News

Scott Co. health officials keeping close eye on uptick in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
COVID-19 Is on the rise in Scott County, with health officials saying they’re seeing cases related to travel, social gatherings, and youth summer sports.