Police: Driver ran stoplights before deadly collision in Mercer Co.

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) – One person has died and another is injured after a crash in Mercer County Thursday afternoon.

Police say it happened along U.S. 127/Louisville Road and the north end of the Harrodsburg Bypass.

According to officers, a work vehicle headed northbound on 127 ran two stop lights before crashing into the passenger side of a semi while attempting to run a third light. The semi was headed southbound and turning left onto the bypass.

A third vehicle was also involved in the crash but only suffered minor damage.

Names have not been released in the crash, and there is no word on the condition of the injured individual.

