Report: Explosion reported at Meade County home, 4 rushed to hospital

It’s also not yet clear what caused the explosion.
By Gray Media
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four people were taken to University of Louisville Hospital after a house exploded in Meade County on Thursday, according to a report.

Few details were immediately available, but radio station WMMG 93.5 FM reported that the explosion took place in the 900 block of Old Ekron Road just before noon.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene.

The seriousness of the victims’ injuries was not immediately known.

It’s also not yet clear what caused the explosion.

This story will be updated.

