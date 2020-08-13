Report: Explosion reported at Meade County home, 4 rushed to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four people were taken to University of Louisville Hospital after a house exploded in Meade County on Thursday, according to a report.

Few details were immediately available, but radio station WMMG 93.5 FM reported that the explosion took place in the 900 block of Old Ekron Road just before noon.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene.

The seriousness of the victims’ injuries was not immediately known.

It’s also not yet clear what caused the explosion.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.