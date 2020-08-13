Advertisement

Scott Co. health officials keeping close eye on uptick in COVID-19 cases

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) – COVID-19 Is on the rise in Scott County, with health officials saying they’re seeing cases related to travel, social gatherings, and youth summer sports.

Scott County health officials reported 24 new cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 458.

Dr. Crystal Miller with the WEDCO District Health Department says the county has seen a consistent increase in cases for the past two weeks. Of the 458 total cases, she says 247 remain active.

“That is directly related to a long term care outbreak,” says Dr. Miller. “We have a high Hispanic population on our caseload, as well as contacts spread through traveling to hotspots, church camp outbreak, and just sports in general.”

Miller says several cases were linked to vacations in Florida and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She also noted a rise in cases in people ages 20 to 40. Officials are stressing the importance of wearing a mask and socially distancing.

“We know that we’re experiencing non-compliance. We continue to encourage the masks even if you’re traveling out of state and that state doesn’t require it,” says Miller.

Starting next week the Scott County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The testing is by appointment only. Those interested in being tested can find more information here.

