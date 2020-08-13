Serena beats Venus to take 31st meeting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Serena Williams came back and won the last four games to beat older sister Venus 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a hard-hitting, back-and-forth, second-round matchup at the Top Seed Open. It was the 31st meeting of their careers -- 22½ years after the first. This is the first official tennis tournament in the United States since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. When their match ended, the siblings simply tapped rackets. No handshake or hug. In the third set, Venus went ahead 4-2 thanks to a three-game run. As is often the case, Serena came back, earning the break for a 5-4 lead with a running, down-the-line backhand.

