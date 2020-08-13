The Breakdown with Julian Vasquez Heilig, UK College of Education, Dean

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The University of Kentucky College of Education is teaming up with the NAACP to launch a groundbreaking collaboration.

Together, the two are developing an education and research initiative focused on educational equity, civil rights and social justice.

The new collaboration is also aimed at addressing racial disparities in college education.

Heading up this new initiative at UK is the dean of the College of Education Julian Vasquez Heilig.

