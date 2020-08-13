The Breakdown with KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Will fall sports happen in Kentucky?

It is a big question and it's what many people are wondering, but right now the answer is yes.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association board voted in late July to delay the start of fall practices and games for football, soccer, volleyball, field hockey and other activities.

The state's first high school football games are set for September 11, with practices beginning on august 24, but of course anything can happen in the next week.

School superintendents have been told that masks will be required for fans attending games and districts should begin calculating their sports facilities capacity to deal with restrictions on crowd size.

KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett, will be the guest tonight on Breaking Down the News to talk about the fate of high school sports in this COVID-19 world.

