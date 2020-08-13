Advertisement

Traffic backed up on major Lexington road due to disabled semi

(WDBJ)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A disabled semi has traffic backed up on both sides of Newtown Pike near I-75.

At least one lane of outbound Newtown Pike is blocked. The ramp from I-75 onto Newtown Pike is also severely backed up with traffic.

This is a developing situation, and this story will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

