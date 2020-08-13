Advertisement

Two Southland teams playing non-conference games

The league announced the postponement of fall football on Thursday.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Houston Baptist and Central Arkansas are still planning to play non-conference football games after the FCS-level Southland Conference decided Thursday to postpone league games this fall with the intent to explore playing those in the spring.

Southland Conference presidents also authorized planning for spring semester championship events for volleyball, soccer and cross country, while allowing schools to participate in limited fall competition if they choose to do so.

Houston Baptist plans to honor its existing contracts to play non-conference football games against North Texas, Texas Tech and Louisiana Tech. Central Arkansas intends to play its scheduled opener Aug. 29 against Austin Peay, and a game at Arkansas State.

“While not unexpected, it is still a sad day for our fall sport student-athletes,” HBU athletic director Steve Moniaci said. “We are taking measures to ensure they can compete safely in a limited capacity this fall and be prepared should the league resume play and reschedule the championships for the spring.”

UCA athletic director Brad Teague said his school was “moving forward with its fall campaign in all sports, playing a reduced schedule.”

Tom Burnett, commissioner of the Southland Conference, said the board determined that an entire fall sports season wasn’t likely.

