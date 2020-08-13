Advertisement

UK Athletics Director to discuss Fall plans

UK Football helmets and ball
UK Football helmets and ball(Lee K. Howard | Lee K. Howard)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart will discuss the school’s Fall plans on the Lexington Forum.

Barnhart is expected to talk about what athletics will look like in the fall and the pressures that exist to continue or cancel the season.

He will also discuss what these challenges could mean for the student body at large and Lexington’s community as a whole.

The forum will be held online at the Lexington Forum’s website. It starts at 8 a.m. Thursday.

