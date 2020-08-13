Advertisement

UK makes ACT, SAT optional for admission

The University of Kentucky says an ACT or SAT score will not be required for admission for the 2021-22 academic year.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky says an ACT or SAT score will not be required for admission for the 2021-22 academic year.

“In March, we became test-optional for students entering this fall as ACT and SAT exams across the country were canceled due to the pandemic,” Scott McDonald, dean of undergraduate admission, said. “We didn’t want a lack of access to a test to prohibit a student from being a Wildcat. As we’ve continued to monitor the pandemic, it only felt right to extend this policy for the 2020-21 academic year as so many standardized exams have continued to be postponed or canceled,” McDonald continued.

In addition to not requiring an ACT or SAT exam score for admission, the university says it is committed to making scholarship opportunities available to students, whether they apply with or without test scores.

“At the root of every decision we make is ‘what is in the best interest of the student?’” Christine Harper, associate provost for enrollment management, said. “Our team is working to develop scholarship-eligibility criteria based on the holistic view that a student presents in their application. We want as many students as possible to apply to UK and to be considered for scholarships even if they are unable to take the ACT or SAT.”

The application for undergraduate admission is open.

Students who want to be considered for scholarships and the Lewis Honors College need to apply by the “Early Action” deadline of Dec. 1, 2020. UK’s “Regular Decision” deadline is Feb. 15, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

