Advertisement

2 charged with criminal abuse of a child in Laurel Co.

Candice Davidson (l,) and Roger Abner (r,) are both charged with criminal abuse of a child.
Candice Davidson (l,) and Roger Abner (r,) are both charged with criminal abuse of a child.(WKYT/Laurel County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LILY Ky. (WKYT) – Arrest citations from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office state that two people have been charged with criminal abuse of a three-year-old.

According to the citations, deputies were called to a home on Slate Ridge Church Road after receiving numerous drug complaints.

After receiving permission to enter the home, deputies found the child living in poor conditions “creating a very serious risk to their health and well-being.”

31-year-old Candice Davidson and 43-year-old Roger Abner both admitted to deputies that they had smoked methamphetamine in the home in the presence of the child.

Both were arrested and charged with criminal abuse. They are now in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Watch: Groundbreaking and ribbon-cutting ceremony at Pikeville Medical Center

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Pikeville Medical Center is celebrating the groundbreaking for the new Children's Hospital and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Appalachian Valley Autism Center.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 4th highest one-day COVID-19 case increase in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 101 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

News

Whitley County woman finally gets Union College degree at 92 years old

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Whitley County woman is now a college graduate more than 75 years after enrolling in college.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Showers and thunderstorms move in

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Tropical showers and thunderstorms will take over the forecast today and into Saturday before a cold front sends us back into a September feel next week

Latest News

News

U.S. 27 in Garrard County reopens following crash

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A car wrecked into a pole on U.S. 27 across from McDonald's Thursday night.

News

Friends and family gather for funeral for 5-year-old Wilson boy shot and killed

Updated: 11 hours ago
A five-year-old boy who was shot to death last weekend in Wilson was laid to rest Thursday night.

News

KHSAA to vote next week to solidify fall sport dates

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association will vote August 20 on a list of dates at the table to get practices and games back up and moving.

News

Madison County Board of Education votes to start school virtually, says their hands are tied by state officials

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Madison County Schools will start the 2020-21 school year virtually on Sept. 2.

News

WATCH | Whitley County woman finally gets Union College degree at 92 years old

Updated: 15 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

National

Funeral services Thursday evening for 5-year-old shot to death in Wilson

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed this past weekend in Wilson is being laid to rest Thursday evening.