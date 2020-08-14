2021 5-star point guard Kennedy Chandler commits to Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 2021 five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler announced his commitment to Rick Barnes and Tennessee Friday afternoon on Instagram Live.

The 6-foot-1 point guard committed to the Volunteers over Kentucky, Memphis, Duke and North Carolina.

Chandler is the No. 11 overall prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings and checks in as the No. 1 ranked point guard.

The Memphis native is the fourth five-star recruit to commit to Rick Barnes in his last three recruiting classes.

