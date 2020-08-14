Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Showers and thunderstorms move in

Storm chances increase Friday and Saturday before a cold front moves in
Storm chances increase Friday and Saturday before a cold front moves in(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thunderstorm chances are on the rise to round out this week with heat and humidity continuing, but a better pattern is moving in for next week with a September feel.

Happy Friday! We are starting the day off with a bit of patchy fog in areas of the Commonwealth again with some isolated showers in western and eastern Kentucky. While most will stay dry through the morning hours, once we get into the afternoon, then we will see more widespread chances for scattered thunderstorms to build and move in. Temperatures to start the day will be in the lower 70s, then by the afternoon highs are expected to reach into the lower 80s and upper 70s.

We’ll keep isolated to scattered storm chances going into the beginning of the weekend on Saturday. These showers and storms will again mostly take over the forecast in the afternoon and evening, but some showers could remain around in the morning hours. Any storms we see still for Saturday could produce torrential rainfall for some areas that could potentially cause some localized issues, but the severity of thunderstorms will remain very low. Highs on Saturday will reach into the mid to lower 80s.

We keep the 80s and storm chances continuing for Sunday and into Monday, but a cold front will move through Sunday night and Monday, which helps bring a cool down for the rest of next week. Most storm chances will remain scattered on Sunday and Monday, but they could still produce heavy rainfall for some areas. After the cold front, we’ll keep very isolated chances around through the middle of next week. On Tuesday through Wednesday, highs look to remain in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows dipping into the mid-50s.

