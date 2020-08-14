Catholic Diocese of Lexington releases names of priests accused of sexual abuse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – The Catholic Diocese of Lexington has released a list of priests accused of sexual abuse of minors.

The list was released Friday, a day after the diocese received it, and was compiled by attorneys who had unlimited access to the diocese’s priest personnel files and the files of any reports of abuse made to the diocese.

The review team also conducted interviews, talked with the diocesan Victims’ Assistance Coordinator, and met with the Diocesan Review Board.

“I, along with every priest in the Diocese of Lexington, am very sorry for what this report describes and apologize to every person who has ever been abused or injured in any way by one who was ordained to represent Christ,” wrote Lexington Bishop John Stowe in a letter accompanying the report.

The Catholic Diocese of Lexington says accusations against two priests have been substantiated as having occurred in the time since the creation of the diocese in 1988.

The reviewers found that the majority of clergy sexual abuse of minors in the territory of the Catholic Diocese of Lexington took place before the diocese’s creation. The territory of the diocese previously fell within the Diocese of Covington and the Archdiocese of Louisville.

The Catholic Diocese of Lexington urges anyone who has experienced abuse in the Church to report it to the local authorities and to contact the diocesan Victims’ Assistance Coordinator, Laura Napora: (859) 338-5695 or victimsassistance@cdlex.org.

